Tucson Metro Chamber: Nominate a small business, non-profit for the Copper Cactus Awards

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Metro Chamber announced two new categories for this year’s Copper Cactus Awards.

Pima Community College will sponsor Employer/Employee Development and DPR Constructions will sponsor Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Champion.

To nominate a Southern Arizona small business or charitable non-profit business visit TucsonChamber.org/Copper-Cactus-Awards. The nomination deadline is July 12.

The Copper Cactus Awards will be at Casino Del Sol Resort on Oct. 1 from 6 to 10 p.m.