Pima County offers financial assistance for children to attend preschool

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Families in Pima County may qualify to get financial assistance for children to attend preschool.

According to the county, the Pima Early Education Program Scholarships, or PEEPs, are meant to help economically disadvantaged families.

In May, the Board of Supervisors approved a plan to allocate up to $10 million in county funds and nearly $3 million from cities, towns and other partners. The county says the plan will assist families of 1,245 children with preschool costs.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 3-2 to approve the PEEPs funding and two new administrative positions within the Department of Community and Workforce Development to oversee the program.

The board also voted in support of agreements with the Town of Oro Valley, the Marana Unified School District and Child-Parent Centers Inc. to help implement the program.

How to qualify for assistance?

A family must have a household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, which varies depending on family size. For example, a family of four must have a total household income of $53,000 or less.

The scholarships are available for children ages 3 to 5 who are not yet in kindergarten. Preschools are enrolling students now at 170 locations across Pima County for classes that begin as early as July.

For more information, call 1-800-308-9000, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. You can also visit CCR&R’s website at www.azccrr.com.