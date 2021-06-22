LIST: Fourth of July events in Southern Arizona

TUCSON

2021 Red, White & Boom Fireworks Extravaganza - July 2 at Forty Niner Country Club; 12000 E. Tanque Verde Rd. For more information, visit www.fortyninercc.com.

MARANA

2021 Star Spangled Spectacular - Sunday, July 4 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Rd. For more information, click here.

ORO VALLEY

July 4 Fireworks Show - at Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive. at 9 p.m. In lieu of an event, the Town ordered larger shells (fireworks) to be seen from greater distances. A larger fireworks show means a broader safety zone is needed. As such, Naranja Park will be closed to the public that day, beginning at 10 a.m. so crews can set-up for the show. The closure includes the playground, sport fields, dog parks, archery facilities, trails and ridges. The entire show will be live-streamed via Facebook Live on the Town’s official page: Town of Oro Valley – Government.

SAHUARITA

Red, White & Broom! Saturday, July 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. Fireworks are scheduled at 8:30 p.m.m

SIERRA VISTA

Fourth of July festivities include the fireworks display and the Midday Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park.

Don't see an event? Send event information to newstips@kvoa.com and we'll add it to the list.