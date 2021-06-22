BBB Tip: Donating to charities in honor of Juneteenth

BBB Tip: Donating to charities in honor of JuneteenthNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - As Juneteenth (June 19) has just become an official federal holiday, some may wish to honor this commemoration of the end of slavery by supporting charities, BBB® Wise Giving Alliance is sharing a starter list of BBB® Accredited Charities (i.e., charities that meet all 20 of the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability) that appear to work addressing civil rights, free speech, legal rights and related topics. Also, see the following link for tips about donating to such organizations. We hope these resources will help you Give With Trust℠ to charities of your choice.
BBB Accredited Charities addressing racial justice as well as other civil rights, free speech, and/or legal issues
Below is a list of soliciting charities that meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability (i.e.,, are BBB Accredited Charities.) Some of them are nationally soliciting charities evaluated by the BBB Wise Giving Alliance. Others are regionally-soliciting charities evaluated by the BBB Foundation of Metropolitan New York. There is no charge to charities for the accreditation assessment and reports are available to the public on Give.org or BBB.org.
ACLU Foundation
Advocates for Children of New York
American Indian College Fund
Amnesty International
Arab-American Family Support Center
Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund
Avenues for Justice
Children’s Rights
Equality Florida Institute
Erase Racism
Hispanic Federation
Human Rights Watch
Immigration Equality
National Immigration Forum
National Urban League
Native American Rights Fund
PEN American Center
Pro Bono Net
Resist
SAGE Advocacy & Services for LGBT Elders
UNCF
The Sikh Coalition
Women’s Prison Association
Zonta International Foundation
U.S. State Charity Officials: Charities are required to register in about 40 states, with state government agencies before soliciting, usually with either the office of the attorney general or office of the secretary of state.
Canadian-based charities: If you are considering donating to a Canadian-based charity, there is a list of Registered Charities provided by the Government of Canada, which can be found here. While the registration with this government agency does not mean the government is recommending or endorsing the charity, it does signify that the group has filed the appropriate paperwork with this agency.