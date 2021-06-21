WATCH: Rokerthon: Summer Weather Relay

TUCSON (KVOA) - From a 34-hour uninterrupted live TV weather report to a multi-hour sandwich relay, Rokerthon is back for its fifth anniversary.

News 4 Tucson will be showing off the Tucson Botanical Gardens to the whole country and attempting to break the record for the longest weather forecast.

You can catch News 4 Tucson's Shea Sorenson on The Today Show between 6:30 a.m. and 6:35 a.m. on Monday.

With News 4 Tucson participating in the relay, Al Roker promised to give Tucson a little extra love since The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie is from here.