Tucson Fire deploys 4-person crew to help contain Backbone Fire

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson's fire department has sent Brush 22 and a four-person crew to help contain the Backbone Fire west of Strawberry.

The fire ignited by lightning on June 16, closing the famed Fossil Creek Recreation area and all Tonto, Coconino and Prescott National Forest lands, roads and trails in the area.

Tucson Fire Department says Mike Reichling, the Fire Marshal and head of the Southwest Incident Management Team, is calling this fire a “top priority fire for the United States.”

So far, the fire has burned over 32,000 acres and is at zero percent containment.

Evacuation orders were issued for residents of Pine and Strawberry.

For more information and for updates, visit Backbone Fire Information's Facebook page.