Police: One dead in Sahuarita shooting Sunday

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A person died in a shooting Sunday night in Sahuarita, police say.

At about 10:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of E. Thomas Jefferson Way for a report of a shooting.

Officers located a person suffering from gunshot trauma.

The victim succumbed to their injuries at the scene, according to Sahuarita Police Department. The victim has not been identified.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects at this time. However, no arrests have made.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 911, 344-7000, or SPD's TIP line at 520-445-7847.