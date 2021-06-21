PCSD: Missing 60-year-old man, last seen hiking in Oracle in June

TUCSON (KVOA) - Deputies are looking for a missing 60-year-old man, Pima County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

John "Jack" Menard was last seen on June 17. He was starting to hike the Arizona trail in Oracle, PCSD says.

"He had planned to hike from American Flag ranch to the Gordian Hirabayashi camp ground and get picked up on June 20, 2021. He may be carrying a red back pack," PCSD said in a missing person report.

Menard is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information regarding Menard's whereabouts is urged to call 911.