Alamo fire burns 4,344 acres in Coronado National Forest, Mexico

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - A fire that began on Sunday is burning on both sides of the U.S. Mexico border.

The Alamo Fire began just 10 miles southwest of Nogales, Ariz., and has already consumed 4,344 acres of both the Coronado National Forest and parts of Mexico.

Officials report that the fire is zero percent contained at the moment.

According to a tweet shared by Coronado National Forest, the Alamo fire has reportedly burned 2,000 acres in Mexico and 2,344 acres in Coronado National Forest.

Coronado National Forest reported that the SEZ Type 3 IMT has taken charge of the fire on Monday.

Alamo Fire-06/21/2021

Acres: 4,344 total acres

Mexico-2,000 acres

Coronado National Forest-2,344 acres

Start Date: June 20, 2021

Containment: 0%

Total personnel: 74

Location: 10 miles SW of Nogales, AZ

The SEZ Type 3 IMT assumed command of the fire Monday, June 21, 2021 @ 6:00am — Coronado NF (@CoronadoNF) June 22, 2021

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.