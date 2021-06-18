Tucson Chapter NAACP President talks about upcoming Juneteenth holiday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, when more than 250,000 slaves in Galveston Texas found out that they had been freed 2.5 years earlier.

Juneteenth has been celebrated every year in the Galveston area since 1866.

Many claim it is more significant than the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation because that is a day where a large number of slaves in Texas were actually freed.

Dr. Cheree Meeks is the president of the NAACP Tucson chapter.

"Although the Emancipation Proclamation was signed on January 1, 1863, it was two and a half years later until that information reached those who were enslaved in Texas," Meeks said.

Remember it took that long because the Civil War was raging on and long-distance communication was only done by telegraph. They finally heard the news more than 2 months after the civil war had officially ended.

"To receive that information to actually know that they have been free for two-and-a-half years and learning that the information had been kept from them that marks a very important day," he said.