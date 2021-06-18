Tucson Business Owners Inc. to host ‘No on $15 minimum wage’ campaign

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Business Owners Inc. will launch a "No On $15 minimum wage" campaign at Make It Matter Monday, June 21st from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. in the courtyard at St. Philip's Plaza, the organization announced in a news release Friday.

Information will be presented about the group’s opposition to the initiative for which volunteers are gathering signatures to put a $15 minimum wage requirement on the Tucson general election ballot, it said.

Representatives will share the top five reasons the proposed initiative is not right for Tucson and will launch a campaign infrastructure for defeating the initiative.

According to the release, the organization is trying to recruit new members. Any business owners that are interested in becoming members of Tucson Business Owners Inc. are invited to Make It Matter Monday.

Both members who refer a new company that joins the organization and a new member who joins at the event will be entered into a drawing for a free weekend at White Stallion Ranch ($1000 value).

Make It Matter Monday is free, staged outside observing protocols, featuring a no-host bar from the Union Public House with live entertainment beginning at 7 p.m.

Tucson Business Owners, Inc. describes itself as a group of local owners who advocate with municipal and state government leaders, educate group investors about issues and policies affecting profitability, and undertake sustainable marketing to communicate values for profitability.