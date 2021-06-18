The Bashful Bandit opens one last time before riding off into the sunset after 40-plus years

TUCSON (KVOA) - After serving up Tucsonans for more than four decades, The Bashful Bandit opened its doors for a final hurrah Friday morning.

Since it opened in 1980, the neighborhood bar attracted people of all backgrounds, from bikers to longtime residents to first-time drinkers from the University of Arizona. Known for their collection of memorabilia, cheap drinks and good music, the local bar became a staple for people looking for a good time.

However, on Friday, the longtime bar owners and their favorite bartenders said goodbye to their patrons for one last time after opening for business at 11 a.m. to serve up some barbecue and beer while allowing its customers to collect their framed memories that have been hanging on the business' walls.

While customers will have until 9 p.m. to say their final goodbyes, the bar owners said they plan to put the unclaimed photos in storage where they can be claimed at a later date.

According to the owners, patrons will not have to wait too long until a bar is reopened at that location.

In a Facebook post, they said the Bandit will be remodeled by its new owners over the next few months. The bar will feature a larger bathroom.

Last Sunday, the Bashful Bandit announced their closure, citing that they were forced to close due to unforeseen circumstances.

The Bashful Bandit is located at 3686 E. Speedway Blvd. near Alvernon Way.