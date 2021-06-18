Skip to Content

Police: 72-year-old man found after reported missing in Rita Ranch

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police have located a 72-year-old man who was reported missing from the Rita Ranch area Friday afternoon.

Gilbert Estrella, 72, was initially reported missing after he was last seen at his home near 7900 S. Lennox Ln. in Rita Ranch.

He was described as five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

According to Tucson Police Department, Estrella has been found and is currently working on reuniting the 72-year-old with his family.

