In wake of attacks on Jewish synagogues, faith leaders begin coalition against hate

TUCSON (KVOA) - Faith leaders of different backgrounds came together Thursday at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, united in a common vision to stop hate in our community.

This coalition against hate begins with conversations across faiths that aim to break down barriers.

"There will be challenges to the conversation," Sat Bir Kaur Khalsa said. "One of the first steps is to build a resilience in learning how to talk with each other, to listen to each other. Hear each other with respect. I also would say, don't wait for the faith leaders and community leaders to do this. Meet your neighbors."

This first gathering of faith and religious leaders from Southern Arizona comes on the heels of two Jewish synagogues vandalized only weeks apart.

On May 18, a rock was thrown through a window at Congregation Chaverim on the east side.

Earlier this month, a swastika and an Anti-Semitic slur were spray-painted on a door at Chabad On River.

One pastor and one rabbi said in the wake of these attacks, tolerance and love must win out and that path starts here.

"We are of course overwhelmed by the magnitude of everything happening in the world, but if we don't do anything, if we just sit back and ring our hands, that's equality unproductive, so we have to start somewhere," Pastor Bart Smith of St. Mark's Presbyterian Church said.

"We don't have to finish the task, but we have to start it," Rabbi Sara Metz of Congregation Anshei Israel said. "We cannot desist from it either, and that is the best work that we can do. We have hope, we have love and we have strength in unity."