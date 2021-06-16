Tucson family mourns loss of two men killed in crash on I-10

TUCSON (KVOA) - The mother and sister of two-car crash victims last week spoke with News 4 Tucson, Wednesday night.

"I'm hurt, I'm angry, I'm shattered, I'm torn," Jessica Silvas said. "It's a pain that you can never put into words as a mother."

Police said the crash happened at I-10 and Miracle Mile around 10:30 p.m. last Friday night.

Silvas said her son, Rene, and brother, Rudy, were together changing a flat tire outside their car on the side of the freeway when the driver of another car collided into them.

Unfortunately, the two men died at the scene.

"They were both always so happy, the goofiness in them, they were always smiling," Silvas said.

Silvas told News 4 Tucson that Rudy and Rene were close friends. They were seven years apart.

Silvas remembers her son as kind and selfless.

"He loved his brothers and his sisters. He was an amazing young man," she said. "When our grandma got sick, my son took care of her because he loved his grandma."

As she plans a joint funeral, Silvas said that she has to stay strong for her family.

"I'm trying to stay busy because the second I stop, reality hits," she said. "It's hit pretty hard."