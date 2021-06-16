Skip to Content

Oro Valley woman celebrates 108th birthday

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Happy Birthday to Millie Skjordah from the News 4 Tucson team!

A grand happy birthday was shared on Wednesday as Skjordah turned 108-years-old! She celebrated her special day at Brookdale Santa Catalina Assisted Living.

We asked the birthday girl to share her secret to living so long.

"I didn't die yet… yeah, I danced a lot, I think that kept me in shape. Ballroom [dancing]," Skjordah said. "Well, I like a tango and I like the waltz."

Skjordah is also an artist and shared some of her pieces with us.

