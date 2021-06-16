New, environmentally friendly option for final resting place in Flagstaff

TUCSON (KVOA) - Just one hour from Sedona and the Grand Canyon you'll find Arizona's first Conservation Memorial Forest where people can be laid to rest in nature.

The "Better Place Forests" in Flagstaff said that their mission is to give people a meaningful legacy with their end-of-life arrangements all while conserving natural areas for future generations.

"Better Place Forests is a sustainable alternative to traditional cemeteries, where instead of a grave and a tombstone, and burying a body, a family is choosing a tree and that tree is private to that family and that is where they spread the ashes of their loved ones," CEO of Better Place Forests Sandy Gibson said. "And by buying that tree, they're helping to create a permanently protected conservation area."

Gibson said the national average for a final resting place costs around $15,000 while a spot in a better place forest costs nearly half for two people.

For more information, visit choose.betterplaceforests.com.