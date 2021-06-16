Chris Paul enters COVID-19 health and safety protocols, reports say

PHOENIX — This isn't the news Phoenix Suns fans want to hear. Chris Paul has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to reports.

The Athletic's Shams Charania broke the news early Wednesday morning on Twitter. According to sources, Paul's status for the Western Conference Finals is "up in the air."

Charania also said the isolation period could be shorter for a vaccinated individual.

Officials from the Suns have not yet confirmed Paul's status or responded about the recent reports.

Paul has been a vital piece of the Suns' current playoff run, averaging 15.7 points, 8.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. He also recently earned All-NBA Second Team honors.