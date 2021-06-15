Road striping to take place in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) – On Tuesday, the Pima County Department of Transportation announced it will complete final road striping operations beginning Sunday, June 20 through Friday, June 25, between the nighttime hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m at the following locations:

River Road from Shannon Road to 15 th Avenue

Avenue Ina Road from Oracle Road to Pima Canyon Drive

La Cañada Drive from Ina Road to Rancho Feliz Drive

According to the department, one lane of traffic will be open in each direction at all times.

"Due to the nature of this work, this will be a fast-moving activity. Please approach the area with caution and obey all traffic control devices," PDOT said in a news release.