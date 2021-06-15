Free sandbags now available for Oro Valley residents

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Town of Oro Valley began providing free sandbags on Tuesday to help residents who may need to protect areas of their homes from monsoon storm runoff.

Sandbags can be picked up now and throughout the duration of the 2021 monsoon from Naranja Park, while supplies last.

Only residents of the Town of Oro Valley are eligible due to limited supplies, and every vehicle is allowed up to 10 sandbags.

Residents must bring their own bags as the sandbags are self-service, but if you require assistance, you may book an appointment with Town Staff to pick up pre-packaged sand at a scheduled time.

