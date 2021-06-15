Companies keeping employees safe during extreme heat

TUCSON (KVOA) - The heat is on, and according to New 4 Tucson's Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode, it's going to stay hot for a while.

As a result of the extreme heat, many companies will be taking extra precautions to keep their employees safe, including Cox Communications.

One way the company is making an extra commitment to their employees is by supervisors stopping by with Gatorade, Propel, water and towels when temperatures exceed 110 degrees.

If customers request a specific kind of service, it might have to be scheduled early in the day.

"When the temperatures exceed 110 degrees, we actually do not let techs go up into attics after 10 a.m. So if you're a customer and you need service that entails being up in the attic, you may notice that we offer times before 10 a.m.," Cox Communications' Andrea Katsenes said.



When it comes to the monsoon, Cox is recommending everyone use a surge protector and to back up your drives to prevent losing any files.