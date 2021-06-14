Pima County issues ozone pollution air advisory

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County issued an air advisory for ground-level ozone air pollution for the Tucson metropolitan area Monday.

Pima County explained that those who are sensitive to air pollution should limit their time outside, for they may experience shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, wheezing and breathing discomfort.

For those who are extremely sensitive should especially limit their time outside, especially between noon and 6 p.m. According to Pima County, intense activity outside causes faster and deeper breathing making it easier for ozone to enter parts of the lungs.

Pima County stated that ozone levels may be elevated tomorrow as well.

For more information, visit webcms.pima.gov.