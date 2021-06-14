Golder Ranch Fire District prepares for Monsoon weather

TUCSON (KVOA) - With monsoon starting on Tuesday, Golder Ranch Fire Department performed swift water rescue training Monday.

With no real Monsoon last year, GRFD says it was a unique year when it comes to swift water rescue because the need was low. As we head into the season this year, that need is expected to rise.

In this training exercise, the fire crew uses a dry wash for the run-through. As soon as they arrive on-scene, the engineer readies the truck to operate the ladder while the rest of the crew prepares for a mock water rescue.

The entire setup takes just minutes because the crew knows in a real-life scenario, every second counts.

"So this is one of the events that we say is low frequency, but very high-risk," said Adam Jarrold, public information officer for GRFD. "Something we gotta perform very quickly, very effectively, we gotta do it right the first time every time."

Once the victim is spotted, one firefighter will climb the ladder, an engineer moves the ladder into position and the other crew members wait in a standby position to assist with the rescue when needed.

"We extend the ladder and we have a special piece of equipment called the rescue ring."

The ring is a flotation device equipped with carabineers and rope to attach it to the tip of the ladder.

"[We] lower it down, secure the victim and then we extricate the victim from the wash, or the danger and bring them safely to the edge of the bank where we'll meet with other first responders," said Jaclyn Frazier, Firefighter Paramedic, GRFD.

While they are performing a real-time rescue, crews have to consider rising water levels, debris in the water and water banks giving way, all while making sure they stay safe.

"[When] ascending the ladder you just have to be careful, watch your footing, you don't wanna bring up any extra things that you could potentially drop down onto the victim," said Frazier.

Once safely out of danger, the crew will give the victim any other help that they need.

"Our crews are very well trained for any type of scenario they're faced with," said Jarrold. "This is just one of the tools in our toolbox to affect a swift water rescue."

While crews are prepared in the event of a rescue call they say turn around, don't drown.

Because as little as a foot of water can put you and your vehicle in danger.