Tucsonans flock to Mount Lemmon to escape the heat

TUCSON (KVOA) - As temperatures soar into the triple digits, how are you beating the heat?

One easy option is heading up to Mount Lemmon, with only a 45-minute drive from the base and a nearly 30-degree difference in temperature, it's easy to see why many Tucsonans make the trip.

"Everything about it, the drive is fantastic, the people are always wonderful when they come up and it definitely is cooler," said Sharah Williamson, Cookie Cabin.

Williamson said they've been busy ever since mask mandates were lifted in the county and added that people will be waiting for them to open even during the weekdays.

So, as temperatures rise, businesses are getting another boost, and the shops on the mountain are always ready for the summer months.

"It's a really fun atmosphere, we really enjoy all the visitors we get," Grey Carpenter of Mt. Lemmon General Store and Gift Shop said. "Usually, they're coming from all walks of life and very happy to be here and interested to find new things and explore the mountains."

If you decide to camp out make sure you are aware of the current fire restrictions; right now open flames are not allowed.

"Yea, I think people in Tucson are kind of spoiled," Tucson resident, Trevor Dinielli said. "They don't realize what they have here in their own backyard. I just love it, I love the smell of the ponderosa's and I just really enjoy being up here."