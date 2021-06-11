Sen. Kelly speaks to force’s newest A-10 pilots at Davis-Monthan base

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Davis-Monthan community is welcoming the air force's newest A-10 pilots.



U.S. Senator and former Navy Combat Pilot Mark Kelly attended Friday's graduation ceremony at the base, congratulating them on their success, and praising their commitment to protecting the country.

"I had an opportunity to speak with them about my own personal experiences, about being where they are today, and what they have ahead of them," Senator Kelly said. "And do they continue to get better in service of our country."

After graduation, they become the newest qualified wingmen who are able to deploy with operational units as soon as they are called upon.