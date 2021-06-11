Preparing for Monsoon 2021: Flash Flooding

TUCSON - After extreme heat the second deadliest type of weather is flooding with flash flooding being the most dangerous type.

Living in a desert without much consistent rainfall puts us at a higher chance of seeing flash floods when heavy storms occur.

Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode said, "Most years we will have a flash flood warning somewhere in Southeastern Arizona almost every day going from late June or early July through September."

Most of the deaths are caused by people being swept off their feet by as little as 6 inches of water or their car getting stuck on a flooded road.

Meteorologist Shea Sorenson said, "It is never safe to drive through water. Never ever safe to drive through water. If you cannot see the roadway, it is not safe to drive through it."

A road can flood completely in as little as five minutes. During summer there's a few steps you can take to make sure you avoid flash flooding.

Sorenson said, "Tucson tends to get a bit flooded during a heavy rainstorm so always make sure you have an alternate route home."

If we have a good monsoon this year this could be one of the worst years for flooding because of the extreme drought we are in and the burn scars on the Catalina mountains from the Bighorn fire.

Brode said, "I think we are at a greater risk for sure because that topsoil is very hard and that first heavy rain is just going to sit on top and roll down and especially with some of those burn scars that we have in the mountains. We didn't get a lot of rain last year to wash all that down."