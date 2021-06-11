Hospital gives high school patient surprise graduation

TUCSON (KVOA) - A patient at Encompass Health received a heartwarming surprise!

Issac Damien Vargen, 18, was supposed to walk at his high school graduation, but got in a car accident the day of and couldn't attend.

Employees at the medical center worked together to plan a special ceremony for him.

They had his mom bring in his cap and gown and had him walk around the hospital facility to give him a sense of the graduation ceremony he deserved.



"I feel like I'm doing way better, recovering well. But I'm here now, so thank God for the opportunity, [a] second chance in life," Vargen said.