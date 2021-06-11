Heartwarming surprise family reunion at Triangle Y Ranch Camp

TUCSON (KVOA) - A heartwarming scene at Triangle Y Ranch Camp, as the newest food services director made his way through a tunnel of camp counselors while his grandchildren awaited the surprise.

Ricardo Valdespino's family recently relocated to Vail, Arizona after Ricardo's son was transferred to Davis-Monthan Airforce Base.

Ricardo Sr. also made a move to Arizona, and is now Triangle Y Ranch Camp's newest food services director. With the help of staff and counselors, he was able to surprise his grandchildren with the news.

Triangle Y Ranch Camp's Executive Director, Andy Hockenbrock, introduced the children to the camp's new chef, Papa Ricardo, as he made his way through the tunnel.

His heart, racing!

His granddaughter Grace Brown, 12, was shocked. She screamed to her friend, "That's my grandpa!"

She ran over to Ricardo and gave him the biggest hug to which Ricardo would describe as "Amazing, just amazing."

He stated that he is looking forward to spending more time with his family and grandchildren, Grace and Elias Brown, 7, as he cooks at the camp.

He hopes to make many memories!