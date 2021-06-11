Sen. Mark Kelly, AZ lawmakers voice concern over A-10s future

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona U.S. Senator Mark Kelly gave congratulatory remarks to the newest A-10 pilots at Davis Monthan Air Force Base Friday afternoon.

The future of the A-10 'Warthog' is once again in question as new proposed budget cuts seek to retire the plane. While the proposal is something that's happened before, Sen. Kelly said the plane is too vital to retire without a replacement.

"This airplane, the A-10, is far superior at doing this job than any other aircraft that we, or any other country, has ever built," he said. "Our men and women on the ground are incredibly fortunate."

The senator told News 4 Tucson the number of airplanes is often connected to the number of jobs, describing how the A-10 is also a major economic driver for the City of Tucson.

"When you're doing close air support," said Sen. Kelly, "you've got to be 100 percent successful every single time, and this airplane is much more capable at that mission than the F-16, or the F-35, or any other airplane in the inventory."

Sen. Kelly along with several Arizona lawmakers write a letter to President Joe Biden this week expressing their concern over the potential cuts.

"It's unacceptable to me to get rid of airframes that can do this mission that we really need," Sen. Kelly said.

"We've addressed the issue in the past, and we've won in the past," said Arizona Congressman Tom O'Halleran. "We wrote this letter to really let the Biden Administration know that we're unified in continuing down the path of protecting the A-10, and the great pilots that form the nucleus of that system to be used."

Both Rep. O'Halleran and Sen. Kelly said they're working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to protect the future of the plans and the pilots.

"Until there is a replacement with an airplane that can do the job, the close air support job that the A-10 can do, we got to have the A-10," said Sen. Kelly.