Traffic stop leaves suspect dead, officer injured on I-10 near Willcox

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KVOA) - An officer was injured during a traffic stop that led to a suspect being shot and killed.

The incident started when the officer attempted a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Willcox Thursday morning, according to Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

CCSO says the officer was shot in the chest and shoulder and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

CCSO says westbound I-10 is closed from milepost 340 to milepost 336.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

It’s not clear why the officer wanted to stop the car. The investigation remains ongoing.

