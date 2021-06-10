The Bighorn Fire is being called a fire management success due to minimal community impact

TUCSON - Some people might think a fire that burned more than 120,000 acres would be a catastrophic failure.

In reality the fact that no houses were destroyed, or lives were lost, makes it one of the greatest successes in fire management history.

Timothy Ingalsbee is the executive director of the Firefighters United for Safety, Ethics, and Ecology (FUSEE) who put together the report said, "Despite its great size, not a single home or business burned and that was a stark contrast to the 2003 Aspen fire."

The Big Horn fire burned in the same area the Aspen fire burned in 2003.

The difference is that the Aspen fire took 300 homes with it.

Fire planning has changed a lot since then. Now it's about protecting communities and letting dead brush burn away.

Ingalsbee said, "What they knew from the get-go is that there would be some benefits from the fire. So we are still trying to contain the fire and keeping it away from communities."

This is why many wildfires today seem to burn more acres of land.

Burns in the wilderness are natural and are needed to clean up the environment so the focus is on protecting homes.

These same tactics learned from the Bighorn fire are now being used to combat the Mescal and Telegraph fire burning in Northern Arizona.

Ingalsbee says the change in tactics is about size vs severity. "It's going to grow large. It's not the size that matters but the more the severity. Is it unnaturally severe?"

The size of the bighorn fire was one of the biggest in the state's history, but the severity was low because of the way the fire was managed.