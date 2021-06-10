CCSO: ‘Law enforcement incident’ closes WB I-10 near Willcox

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KVOA) - A "law enforcement incident" is causing traffic restrictions on Interstate 10 near Willcox Thursday morning, according to Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

CCSO says westbound I-10 is closed from milepost 340 to milepost 336.

"There are units on scene detouring traffic from mile post 340 to Taylor Road and from Taylor Road back to the interstate at mile post 336," CCSO wrote on a Facebook post.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Details are limited at this time.