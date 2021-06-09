Preparing 4 Monsoon: Excessive Heat

TUCSON - Excessive heat isn't the first thing people think about when monsoon comes to mind, but when high pressure is stationed to our state during monsoon it forces a lot of hot air in Southern Arizona.

News 4 Tucson Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode said, "The closer you are to that center of high pressure, the hotter our temperatures are going to be. Unfortunately, when the high pressure comes into central Arizona that is when the warmest temperatures come here and that is when we get our 110-115 degree days."

Last summer was the hottest summer on record with over 100 triple digits days.

Brode said, "Last year we had our highest daytime temperatures in July because we didn't have the moisture to bring down those high temperatures."

Heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are all possible, even in temperatures below 100 degrees.

Summer is still a popular time to get out and go hiking, but if you see an excessive heat warning in effect reschedule your plans.

News 4 Tucson Meteorologist Shea Sorenson said, "I would recommend just getting it out of the way early whether we are hitting 110 we're just 100°. With minimal shade hiking in our desert hikes. It is not a good idea."

Even if you aren't going hiking or doing any outdoor activities during a hot day make sure to drink more water than usual.