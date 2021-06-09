Inmate death at Pima County Adult Detention Complex

TUCSON (KVOA) - An inmate at Pima County Adult Detention Complex has died, Pima County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.

According to PCSD, a corrections officer found the inmate hanging in his cell last Friday at about 10 a.m.

The unidentified inmate, was transported to the hospital. PCSD says that while at the hospital the inmate‘s condition deteriorated and was pronounced dead on Sunday.

The inmate had recently been booked into jail. According to PCSD, the inmate was booked on June 1 and faced several charges, including kidnap and aggravated assault.

No further details have been released. The case remains under investigation.