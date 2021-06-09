Ducey issues Declarations of Emergency in response to Telegraph, Mescal fires

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday issued two Declarations of Emergency in response to the Telegraph and Mescal Fires in Pinal and Gila counties.

The declarations make $400,000 available for response efforts, according to the governors office.

The State of Emergency follows the governor’s June 6 request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for a Fire Management Assistance Grant.

As of Wednesday, the Telegraph Fire has burned 76,260 acres. The fire sparked last Friday, prompting evacuations and road closures. It is located south of US 60 between Superior and Miami.

So far, the Mescal Fire has burned 70,067 acres in Gila County. This fire sparked on Tuesday south of US 70 between Globe and Peridot. Most evacuated residents on the San Carlos Apache Reservation were allowed to return home Tuesday, but partial road closures remain on State Route 77 and US 70.

