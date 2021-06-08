Tucson Water to suspend operations of Tucson Airport Remediation Project treatment facility

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Water is preparing for a temporary, indefinite shutdown of the Tucson Airport Remediation Project water treatment facility (TARP) on June 21.

According to the City of Tucson, the decision is due to the increasing levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the groundwater wells serving the plant.

"Tucson Water’s top priority is the delivery of safe drinking water. PFAS levels entering TARP have been increasing as a plume of contaminated groundwater emanating from Tucson International Airport enters that part of the aquifer. The levels are approaching a limit at which Tucson Water can no longer operate the plant safely for its original purpose, which is the removal of industrial contaminants TCE and 1,4-Dioxane. While TARP is offline, the approximately 60,000 customers who have been receiving treated water from the plant will instead receive a combination of recharged and recovered Colorado River water and other local groundwater sources that are not impacted by PFAS, identical to that served to most Tucson Water customers. PFAS has not been detected in recovered Colorado River water," the City of Tucson said in a news release.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Director Misael Cabrera of the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

To view conference, visit Facebook.com/TucsonWater.

This is a developing story.