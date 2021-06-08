TPD release details of deadly Nogales Highway crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police have released new details into Saturday's crash on Nogales Highway that left a 15-year-old girl dead.

According to TPD, on Saturday at 8:00 p.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the 6200 block of S. Nogales

Hwy. for a report of a serious-injury collision involving two vehicles.

TPD said that upon arrival, Tucson Fire personnel were on scene

rendering aid to the involved parties.

The driver of a black 2007 Infiniti G35, identified as a 15-year-old female, was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers from the Infiniti along with the driver and a passenger from a white 2019 Audi Q7 were also transported to area hospitals for their injuries.

Detectives with the Traffic Investigations Unit were notified and responded to continue the investigation, TPD said.

According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, the Infiniti sedan was traveling southbound in the median lane of S. Nogales Highway at excessive speeds. The Infiniti ran into the rear of the Audi at a high rate of speed.

After the collision, the Infiniti traveled west through a guard rail and came to rest on the west side of Nogales Highway, TPD said.

Roadway evidence in conjunction with witness interviews indicates that excessive speed and failure to reduce/control speed by the driver of the Infiniti are major contributing factors in the collision, according to TPD.

Detectives learned that the driver of the Infiniti did not have a license or driver’s permit.

On June 7, Traffic Unit Detectives were notified that the driver of the Infiniti had passed away from the injuries she sustained. Her family has been notified, according to TPD.

Traffic Detectives are continuing the investigation and no charges or citations have been issued.