Local animal shelter to hold free vaccine, microchip clinic Saturday

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) – Pima Animal Care Center is holding a free vaccination and microchip clinic on Saturday.

Four hundred pets will be processed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the Multi-Purpose Room at the shelter, located at 4000 North Silverbell Road. This is on a first come, first serve basis.

What to know?

Dogs will need to be on leashes. Cats will need to be in carriers. Pet owners will need to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth. Pet owners can park in the PACC Parking lot, but are asked to avoid the spots with cones, as those are for people surrendering strays or pets.

For more information, visit pima.gov/animalcare.