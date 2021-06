TUCSON (KVOA) - A winning $59,000 Fantasy 5 ticket was sold in Tucson for the Saturday drawing.

According to Arizona State Lottery, the ticket was sold at Safeway located at 9125 E Tanque Verde Rd.

The winner matched all five numbers hitting the jackpot and winning a grand prize of $59,000.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 4, 10, 11, 20, 25.