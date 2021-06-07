Gallery of Food Bodega announces grand opening

TUCSON (KVOA) - Summer Solstice is ahead of us and with that, Kristine Jensen's Gallery of Food Bodega will host its grand opening.

The event will kick off on June 20 from noon to 6 p.m. at 2522 E. Ft. Lowell Rd.

Gallery of Food Bodega is set to be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The bodega will showcase a variety of locally sourced, hand-crafted items which can also be found on the online shopping list.

“We continue to be inspired by the bounty of the Sonoran Desert and the wide variety of indigenous foods available to us," Jensen said in a press release. "And [we] are pleased to carry so many wonderful local delights. We hope our guests will appreciate the hard work and dedication of the wonderful farmers, ranchers and other producers in this region. We are delighted to share their products in our little store.”

For more information, visit galleryoffood.com.