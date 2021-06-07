Community invited to watch creation of new mural at Himmel Park

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new mural is going up in Himmel Park and the community is invited to watch the process!



The friends of Himmel Park and the Sam Hughes Home Tour have come together to commission a mural from local and nationally famed muralist, Joe Pagac.

The project is somewhat of a homecoming for Pagac who was raised in the neighborhood right across the street from the park.

"This is you know, my neighborhood that I grew up in, and you know, I always used to go the Rincon market down the street, and then come down to the park to play," Pagac said. "And, so the whole community got money together to fund this mural, and I worked with them to design something that worked for everybody. And now, we're here painting it. So it really is a community and neighborhood effort which was really fun to be a part of."



Every morning until the mural is complete, the community is invited to came and enjoy Pagac's process of creating the mural from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Visitors can park in the lot on Tucson Boulevard and Second Street.