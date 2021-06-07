Carondelet Health Network names new CEO

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new CEO has joined Carondelet Health Network.

Monica C. Vargas-Mahar joined Carondelet as the market chief executive officer.

Carondelet Health Network serves the Tucson-area through its St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Marana Hospital, St. Raphael’s Emergency Center and related entities.

According to Carondelet Health Network, Vargas-Mahar has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare administration has served in multiple leadership positions.

Prior to joining Carondelet, Vargas-Mahar served as chief executive officer of The Hospitals of Providence East Campus and market chief operating officer of The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso, Texas.

She is chair of the National Association of Latino Healthcare Executives and was appointed by The American Hospital Association to its Carolyn Boone Lewis Equity of Care Award Committee.

For more information, visit www.carondelet.org.