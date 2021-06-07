ADOT: Aluminum supply-chain issues temporarily halt license plate production in Ariz.

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The worldwide aluminum shortage has prompted the temporary halt of license plate production in Arizona, the state's Department of Transportation announced Monday.

"Arizona Correctional Industries (ACI) is a branch of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry and has long produced license plates for the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division. ACI did not receive a scheduled delivery of aluminum and currently has none in stock for production," ADOT said in a news release.

The department says MVD has engaged another vendor, called Intellectual Technology, Inc., on an interim basis. However, the switch will result in a delay.

ADOT says customers who ordered plates after May 21 will begin receiving most specialty plates the week of June 7, with standard plates beginning to arrive the week of June 14 from the ADOT fulfillment center.

MVD will continue to process and issue license plate numbers for vehicles. As long as the proper information has been submitted before expiration of a vehicle’s temporary permit, it will show in MVD’s system as valid for law enforcement officers.

MVD has contacted law enforcement agencies statewide, auto dealers, fleet services, commercial trucking groups and other stakeholders, informing them of the situation, according to ADOT.

For more information, call MVD at 602-255-0072.