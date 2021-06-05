Summerhaven resident looks back on the Bighorn Fire one year later

SUMMERHAVEN, Ariz. (KVOA) — Saturday marks one year since the Bighorn Fire sparked in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

"It was a pretty short lived storm," said Summerhaven resident Stacey Cochran, "only about 15, 30 minutes."

Cochran said he was on the Aspen Draw Trail the day the lightning struck.

"I don't think people were too worried at first," Cochran said, "because it was so far away."

As the week went on, Cochran said the fire started coming closer, and soon realized the fuel for the fire was Summerhaven. "Yeah, the anxiety increased a little bit, tensions around Summerhaven increased."

Cochran said he prepared as best as he could, but said you can only do so much when it comes to a wildfire. "You have to trust the experts to do what they do, and they did a phenomenal job," he said.

"It's very eye-opening on how well these teams bring resources together," said Golder Ranch Fire District Captain Adam Jarrold, "and how well those resources work together." Jarrold's crew was one of the first on-scene.

"For 120,000 acre fire, to lose zero structures, it's a real testament to the hard work the firefighters on the ground and in the air were doing to keep this fire from spreading to any structures," said Jarrold.

"The general feeling after that fire that I perceived, and I can only speak for myself," said Cochran, "was one of gratitude combined with just amazement that the fire crews were able to carve a circle around Summerhaven."

Cochran said the fire left him with a profound respect for nature and hopes it makes a lasting impact for the mountain.

"It's just something to be mindful of and respect the land, above all else," Cochran said.