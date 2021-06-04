Tucson Parks and Recreation reopens centers with restrictions
TUCSON - On Friday, Tucson Parks and Recreation announced it will reopen recreation centers for limited use by reservation only.
According to a news release, the centers will only be open for weight room and walking track use. However, all memberships will continue to be suspended through the end of the calendar year.
If you would like to reactivate an existing membership or have questions about your membership, the City suggests that you call or visit an open recreation center.
Members of the public can pay the daily fee or use a membership pass.
Reservations can be made online here beginning Sunday, June 13, at 8 a.m.
Locations opening June 14:
- El Pueblo Center
101 W. Irvington Road
Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
(520) 791-5155
- Donna Liggins Center
2160 N. 6th Ave.
Monday- Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
(520) 791-3247
- Randolph Center
200 S. Alvernon Way
Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
(520) 791-4560
- William M. Clements Center
8155 E. Poinciana Drive
Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
(520) 791-5787
Locations opening June 28:
- Cherry Avenue Center
5085 S. Cherry Ave.
Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
(520) 791-4497
- El Rio Center
1390 W. Speedway Blvd.
Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
(520) 791-4683
- Fred Archer Center
1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.
Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
(520) 791-4353
- Freedom Center
5000 E. 29th St.
Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
(520) 791-4969
- Quincie Douglas Center
1575 S. 36th St. Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
(520) 791-2507
- Santa Rosa Center
1080 S. 10th Ave. Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
(520) 791-4589