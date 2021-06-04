Tucson Parks and Recreation reopens centers with restrictions

TUCSON - On Friday, Tucson Parks and Recreation announced it will reopen recreation centers for limited use by reservation only.

According to a news release, the centers will only be open for weight room and walking track use. However, all memberships will continue to be suspended through the end of the calendar year.

If you would like to reactivate an existing membership or have questions about your membership, the City suggests that you call or visit an open recreation center.

Members of the public can pay the daily fee or use a membership pass.

Reservations can be made online here beginning Sunday, June 13, at 8 a.m.

Locations opening June 14:

Locations opening June 28: