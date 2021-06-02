Pima County to hold Eviction Resource Fair June 8

TUCSON (KVOA) - People facing possible eviction in Pima County may soon get assistance.

The county is hosting an Eviction Resource Fair to keep families in their homes. The event will be on June 8 from 8 a.m. to noon at Literacy Connects, 200 E. Yavapai Road.

In a news release, Pima County said this event will connect people facing possible eviction with community resources. Information on paying overdue utilities also will be available.

Pima County and the City of Tucson have "disbursed or obligated $11.6 million in rental and utility assistance", according the Daniel Sullivan, Pima County’s Community Services director.

Sullivan says the county and city have about $23 million left to be distributed to families in need.

In addition to rent and utility assistance, more than 25 organizations will be offering various other services at the fair.

This event is open to anyone in the community. No appointments are required.

For more information about the fair, call 520-724-5387.