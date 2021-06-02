Nogales honors, remembers fallen officer Jeremy Brinton during funeral procession

NOGALES, Ariz (KVOA) - Officer Jeremy Brinton's funeral was held at Nogales High School on Wednesday where his family was also in attendance with hundreds of police officers from all over the state.

Officer Brinton was only 40 years old when he was killed late last month by a distracted driver. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

He bonded with many officers in the Nogales Police Department over the years, mostly over their love of working on cars and repairing things around the house.

One of the officers he worked with the most will remember him by his favorite Dr. Seuss quote.

"Sometimes you will never know the value of the moment until it becomes memory," that officer said. "Thank you Jeremy for a lot of good memories."

Other officers spoke about how great he was not only as a parent or a handyman but also as a person.

"The man that he became, the father that he was, he was always willing to help and give," the fellow officer said. "If someone tried to pay him for his time, he would say no because he just gave with his big heart."

Jeremy also gave the gift of life to four different people around the country since he was a national organ donor.

One of his fellow officers said, "Jeremy rest easy my brother.... We have got the watch from here."

After the mass and the outdoor event concluded, he was driven away with his family for a private ceremony.