PHOENIX (KVOA) - It's official. The Super Bowl returns to the Grand Canyon State in 2023, the Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday.

The Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farms Stadium on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Arizona hosted the Super Bowl in 1996 at the Sun Devil Stadium and at State Farm Stadium in 2008 and 2015.