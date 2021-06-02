Skip to Content

It’s official: The Super Bowl returns to the Grand Canyon State in 2023

FILE: State Farm Stadium, Photo Date: 12/28/2019

PHOENIX (KVOA) - It's official. The Super Bowl returns to the Grand Canyon State in 2023, the Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday.

The Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farms Stadium on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Arizona is joining South Florida, Tampa, New Orleans and Los Angeles as the only sites to host the Super Bowl at least four times.

Arizona hosted the Super Bowl in 1996 at the Sun Devil Stadium and at State Farm Stadium in 2008 and 2015.

