TUCSON (KVOA) - A person sustained minor burns in an apartment fire Wednesday morning on Tucson's south side.

Tucson Fire Department units were dispatched to Wood Apartments in the 1900 block of W. Valencia Road.

Other residents were also displaced from their homes, TFD said in a tweet. The Red Cross has been called to assist.

APARTMENT FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire has controlled an apartment fire at the Woods Apartments in the 1900 block of W. Valencia. One victim suffered minor burns, and the residents from several apartments have been displaced. Fire investigators arrived on scene, Red Cross has been called pic.twitter.com/s1iDoax2G5 — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 2, 2021

The cause of the fire is under investigation.