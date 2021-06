UPDATE: (1:49 P.M.) According to the TEP outage map, power has been restored

TUCSON (KVOA) - More than 7,000 Tucson Electric Power customers are experiencing a power outage Tuesday on Tucson's south side.

According to the TEP outage map, the cause is under investigation.

The outages begun at approximately 11 a.m.

There is no estimated time for restoration.